Betty Hinton, 7 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Hubert McCullar, 11 a.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Randy Myrick, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Sherrol Waldrep, 3 p.m., Celebration of life, Elkins East Chapel, Center Star

