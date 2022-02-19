Margret Adams, 1-2, Rogersville Funeral Home

William Bain, 2 p.m., Graveside Greenview Memorial Park

Bobby Bostick, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Laurence Carmichael, 2:30 p.m., Celebration of life First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia

Jackie Carter, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jan Evans, 1 p.m., King Cemetery, Lawrence County

Laura Farris, 1 p.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

Dorothy Gilbert, 2:30 p.m., Thompson and Son, Florence

Mary Ann Glover, 1 p.m., Greenhill Cemetery

Joyce Gray, 3 p.m., Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee

George Hulsey, 2:30 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Jackie Mann, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay

Malcolm Marsh Jr., 2 p.m., St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Auburn

Bonnie Riley, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Terri Rushing, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Buddy Simbeck, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

