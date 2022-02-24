Jack Baldwin, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Louise Cole, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Kenneth Hewlett, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Bobby Laird, 3 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.