Jennie Brown, 2 p.m., Loretto United Methodist Church

Nell Jones, 6 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.