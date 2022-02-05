Joyce Butler, 12 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Susan Cook, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Larry Cox, 2 p.m., Evergreen Baptist Church, Florence

James and Nina Gray, 12:30 p.m., Barkley-White Cemetery

Edna Harris, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Jack Hill, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Gwen McBride, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Persuial Phillips, 2:30 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church

Stanley Terry, 12-1 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Billie Thrasher, 3 p.m., Collinwood Methodist Church

Bonnie Tune, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Savannah

Hubert Vaden Sr., 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Euna White, 10 a.m., Barkley White Cemetery

Michael Wildes, 2 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence

