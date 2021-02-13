Dorothy Allen, 1 p.m., Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, FL

Jeff Belue, 12 p.m., First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville

Thelma Booth, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Marie Butler, 12 p.m., Galilee Cemetery, Florence

Mary Campbell, 1 p.m., North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery

Larry Dalrymple, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Robert Dykes, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Cathy Gandy, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Edward Gray, 1 p.m., Summertown Baptist Church

Jackie Jackson, 12 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Mildred Jones, 11 a.m., Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, Sheffield

Alfred Kelley, 11 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery, Waynesboro

Teresa Long, 12 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Dorothy Morris, 3 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Reba Patrick, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Keith Stanford, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Robert Ward Sr., 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Julia Young, 2 p.m., Young Family Cemetery

