Nona Barr, 1 p.m., Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery

Jeanette Barton, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Harold Buchanan Sr., 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery

Lorraine Carr, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Roy Coats, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Chapel

Libby Lopp, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Joe McCoy, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Randy Morgan Jr., 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Margaret Schultz, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Barbara Smith, 2 p.m., Mars Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags