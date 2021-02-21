Elbert Armstead, 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Linda Blanton, 3 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina

James Crumpton, 3 p.m., Solid Rock Church, Haleyville

William Dutton, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Benny Gist, 2 p.m., Greenhill Cemetery

Leroy Harris, 1 p.m., Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens

Dean Looney, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

David Mitchell, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Nannie McCulloch, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Floie Mae Poole, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel

Donna Risner, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Jean Robinson, 12 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Jerry Tilley, 4 p.m., Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lutts, TN

Patsy Townsend, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery

William Wilkinson, 3 p.m., Liberty Hill Cemetery

