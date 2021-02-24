Billy Broadfoot, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Mary Fisher, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Nancy Jackson, 10-11 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home

Elizabeth Keel, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Doris Littleton, 11 a.m., Shackelford, Collinwood

Edna Page, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Sandra Payne, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Sue Phillips, 2:30 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Mildred Plott, 12 p.m., Alkins Funeral Home, Russellville

Gernice Ricks, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

Lois June Salvo, 3 p.m., Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church

Anne Smith, 2 p.m., Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan

Betsy Smith, 1 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Jack Smith, 3 p.m., Clifton Revival Center

Mary Yerbey, 1-1:30 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags