Billy Broadfoot, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Mary Fisher, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Nancy Jackson, 10-11 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home
Elizabeth Keel, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Doris Littleton, 11 a.m., Shackelford, Collinwood
Edna Page, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Sandra Payne, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Sue Phillips, 2:30 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Mildred Plott, 12 p.m., Alkins Funeral Home, Russellville
Gernice Ricks, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Lois June Salvo, 3 p.m., Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church
Anne Smith, 2 p.m., Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan
Betsy Smith, 1 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Jack Smith, 3 p.m., Clifton Revival Center
Mary Yerbey, 1-1:30 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
