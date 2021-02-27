Lawrence Conwill, 1 p.m., Northwood United Methodist Church

Cleona Freeman, 12 p.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Peggy Green, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia

IV Hallmark, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Doug Hess, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Joyce Johnson, 2 p.m., Greater Fellowship MB Church, Sheffield

HB Lewis, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Patrice Lott, 1 p.m., Mt. Moriah MB Church in Tuscumbia

Gloria McKinney, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

David Motes, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

WL Overton, 11-1 visitation, Colbert Memorial Chapel

Terry Strayhorn, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Helen Summerhill, 1 p.m., Springhill MB Church, Florence

Robert Witt, 12:30 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

