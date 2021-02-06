Leslie Abernathy, 2 p.m., Galilee Church Cemetery, Leighton

Harry Clay, 12 p.m., Mt New Home Cemetery, Leighton

James Clay, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

Tammy Dillon, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

William Fountain, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel

Barbara Franck, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

Eural Goodloe, 1 p.m., Cherokee CME Cemetery

Syble Haraway, 2 p.m., Ingram Cemetery

Joyce Johnston, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Amanda Miller, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Chapel

Jean Morgan, 2 p.m., Church of the Highlands Grants Mill Chapel, Birmingham

Eddie Nichols, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Olene Rollins, 2 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church

Ronnie Smith, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Dolores Steerzer, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags