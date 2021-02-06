Leslie Abernathy, 2 p.m., Galilee Church Cemetery, Leighton
Harry Clay, 12 p.m., Mt New Home Cemetery, Leighton
James Clay, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence
Tammy Dillon, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
William Fountain, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel
Barbara Franck, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence
Eural Goodloe, 1 p.m., Cherokee CME Cemetery
Syble Haraway, 2 p.m., Ingram Cemetery
Joyce Johnston, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Amanda Miller, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Chapel
Jean Morgan, 2 p.m., Church of the Highlands Grants Mill Chapel, Birmingham
Eddie Nichols, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Olene Rollins, 2 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church
Ronnie Smith, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Dolores Steerzer, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home
