Billy Crittenden, 12 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens

Mary Ezell, 1:30 p.m., Butler Cemetery

Faylene Nelson, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Matthew Ward, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags