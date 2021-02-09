Agnes Akers, noon, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
John Crumpton, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Trenda Davis, 3 p.m., Worley Cemetery, Waynesboro
Thomas Ezekiel, 1 p.m., Underwood Baptist Church
Janice Fish, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Robert Jackson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Tina Kelso, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, TN
Julius Simbeck, 1 p.m., Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glenda Taylor, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Garland Terry, 3 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Rev. Richard Wright, 11 a.m., Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
James Vandiver, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville
