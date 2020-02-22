Gerald Bates, 1 p.m., Collinwood Church of God

Robert Boddie, 1 p.m., Smithsonia Church of Christ, Florence

Willie Boddie, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Dewayne Borden, 2 p.m., Isbell Chapel Baptist Church, Colbert Heights

Reuben Clark, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek

Tula Colvin, 12 p.m., Senter Funeral Home, Fulton, MS

Ray Fox, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Cynthia Lee, 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Mary Malone, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Tuscumbia

Auther Rea, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Joseph Scrivner, noon, Kelly Mill Baptist Church, Double Springs

Jacky Summerhill, noon, Galilee MB Church, Florence

