Gerald Bates, 1 p.m., Collinwood Church of God
Robert Boddie, 1 p.m., Smithsonia Church of Christ, Florence
Willie Boddie, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Dewayne Borden, 2 p.m., Isbell Chapel Baptist Church, Colbert Heights
Reuben Clark, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek
Tula Colvin, 12 p.m., Senter Funeral Home, Fulton, MS
Ray Fox, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Cynthia Lee, 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Mary Malone, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Tuscumbia
Auther Rea, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Joseph Scrivner, noon, Kelly Mill Baptist Church, Double Springs
Jacky Summerhill, noon, Galilee MB Church, Florence
Commented