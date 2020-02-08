Earlyne Allison, noon, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Stevenson, AL
Mary Armstrong, 2 p.m., Town Creek Community Center
Faye Borden, 2 p.m., Branding Iron Cowboy Church
Helen Burrow, 11 a.m., Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery
Glenda Cash, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Crystal Clopton, noon, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
Mary Eastland, 1 p.m., Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Florence
Billy Freeman, 11 a.m., Mt. Carmel MB Church, Tuscumbia
Margie Hill, 1:30 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Brentlyn Hunt, 1 p.m., Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Robin McCollum, 1 p.m., High Park Church of Christ, Muscle Shoals
Larry Peden Sr., 1-3 visitation, Loretto Memorial Chapel
Olive Ray, 11 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia
David Whitfield, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Mary Wright, 11 a.m., First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN
