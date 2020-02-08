Earlyne Allison, noon, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Stevenson, AL

Mary Armstrong, 2 p.m., Town Creek Community Center

Faye Borden, 2 p.m., Branding Iron Cowboy Church

Helen Burrow, 11 a.m., Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery

Glenda Cash, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Crystal Clopton, noon, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Mary Eastland, 1 p.m., Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Florence

Billy Freeman, 11 a.m., Mt. Carmel MB Church, Tuscumbia

Margie Hill, 1:30 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Brentlyn Hunt, 1 p.m., Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Robin McCollum, 1 p.m., High Park Church of Christ, Muscle Shoals

Larry Peden Sr., 1-3 visitation, Loretto Memorial Chapel

Olive Ray, 11 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

David Whitfield, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Mary Wright, 11 a.m., First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN

