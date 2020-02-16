William Aaron, 2 p.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg
Melbalene Berryman, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Teresa Bevis, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Catherine Hawes, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Barbara Hustler, 3 p.m., Magnolia Funeral Home, Corinth, MS
Jesse James, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Jimmy Jones, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Walker H. Kirkland, 3 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Margaret Kemp, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Sheila Kimbrough, 2 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
Walker Kirkland, 3 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Dianne Stracner, 3 p.m. graveside, Greenview Memorial Park, Florence
Brenda Williams, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Commented