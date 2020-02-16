William Aaron, 2 p.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg

Melbalene Berryman, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Teresa Bevis, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Catherine Hawes, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Barbara Hustler, 3 p.m., Magnolia Funeral Home, Corinth, MS

Jesse James, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Jimmy Jones, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Walker H. Kirkland, 3 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Margaret Kemp, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Sheila Kimbrough, 2 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

Walker Kirkland, 3 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Dianne Stracner, 3 p.m. graveside, Greenview Memorial Park, Florence

Brenda Williams, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

