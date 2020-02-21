Bonnie Barnett, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Bailey Berlin, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

James Cheatham, 2 p.m., Caddo Congregational Christian Church

Zackary Garrison, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Reginald Hudson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Tonya Jackson, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home

Martha Killen, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

David Mitchell Jr., 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Neska Wright, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sheffield

