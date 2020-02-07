Melissa Baughman, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Mary Byrd, 12 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence

James Dye, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

June Gann, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Virginia Gilchrist, 2 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood

William Goins, 2 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church

Phares Hester, 1 p.m., Frankford Missionary Baptist Church

Tina Joiner, 2 p.m., OK Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg

Karen Lancaster, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Mary McCorkle, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Ronnie McDow, 1 p.m., Lofty Hitchens, Lawrenceburg

Tags

Loading...
Loading...