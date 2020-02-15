Reba Beavers, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Stan Burns, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood
Aurora Cancino, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Russellville
Karen Coffey, 1 p.m., Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Florence
Monk Cox, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Birdia Crayton, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Chase Davis, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Geraldine Fuqua, 3 p.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals
Juanita Hester, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Roger Hicks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Margarette Hooks, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield
Annie Keel, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence
Patricia Mansell, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence
Jimmie Payne, noon, Cherokee High School Gymnasium
Edgar Puller, 3:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Mirl Smith, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Helen Spearmon, noon, Bethel Colbert MB Church, Leighton
Gerald Thirlkill, noon, St. James M.B. Church, Leighton
James Weatherly, noon, Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home, Columbia, TN
