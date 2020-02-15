Reba Beavers, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Stan Burns, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood

Aurora Cancino, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Russellville

Karen Coffey, 1 p.m., Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Monk Cox, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Birdia Crayton, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Chase Davis, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Geraldine Fuqua, 3 p.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Juanita Hester, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Roger Hicks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Margarette Hooks, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Annie Keel, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Patricia Mansell, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Jimmie Payne, noon, Cherokee High School Gymnasium

Edgar Puller, 3:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Mirl Smith, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Helen Spearmon, noon, Bethel Colbert MB Church, Leighton

Gerald Thirlkill, noon, St. James M.B. Church, Leighton

James Weatherly, noon, Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home, Columbia, TN

