Dennis Collier, 11 a.m., Center Hill Church of Christ

Mary Hagen, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

David Hirst, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Mary Horton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood

Linda Long, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

William McCormack, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Tommy Nicholson, 2 p.m., Liberty Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Phil Campbell

Frances Rogers, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Ben Sandy, 2 p.m., Central Heights Baptist Church

Roy Smith Jr., 6 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Tags

Loading...
Loading...