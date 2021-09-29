CHEROKEE — Felina Carol Wallace, 55, Cherokee, passed away on September 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with George Henley and Jimmy Cassell officiating.
Felina was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She would do anything she could for anyone. She loved her family dearly, especially her great-nieces and great-nephews. Felina was a big animal lover. She was preceded in death by her father, Denzel Joseph Wallace.
Felina is survived by her mother, Eva Wallace; two brothers, Joseph Clint Wallace and Ronald Tojo Wallace; four nephews, six great-nephews, and four great-nieces.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented