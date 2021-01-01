BIRMINGHAM— Felishia Lewan Chandler, 52, died December 22, 2020. Public viewing will be Saturday from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence.

