FAYETTEVILLE, TENN. — Felix Eugene Warren III, age 63, of Fayetteville, TN, formerly of Muscle Shoals, passed away December 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at Spry-Williams Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30.
Felix was a 1975 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and also graduated from MSSTC with a degree in electronics. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Nissan, where he was a maintenance technician.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Warren, II; mother, Mollie Conley Warren; brother, Leonard Jones; aunt, Avalona Whitlock; uncles, Thomas and Fred Conley; and niece, Lynn Jones.
Survivors include his niece, Cheryl Jones; cousins, Vicki and Daniel Wise, Thomas and Tammy Conley, Sylvia Conley and Lando, and Freddie and Melissa Conley; best friend, “Hemi”; and numerous friends who were like family in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VFW in his memory.
A special thanks to Terry Billings and family for the love and support given during his illness.
