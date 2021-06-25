FLORENCE — Felix H. Summerhill, 88, died June 16, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8. Funeral will be Saturday at Springhill MB Church, Florence at noon with burial in Springhill MB Church Cemetery.

