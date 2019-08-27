FLORENCE — Ferdinand Bilski, age 98, of Florence, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. His funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ferdinand was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He was a South Bend fireman and maintenance engineer at Notre Dame.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Lebajinski; daughter, Debbi Kosic (Jim); parents, Joseph Bilski and Mary Potocki Bilski; sister, Dorthey Koszyk; brother, Ted; and half-sister, Helen Golubski.
Survivors include his son, David Bilski and his son, Brandon Bilski and daughter, Kelly Wisenbocker (Martin) and their children, Lucy and Vivian; half-brother, Robert Bilski; half-sister, Teresa Strantz; and family from his wife’s side of the family, Mrs. Joan Eby and Mrs. Loretta Niezgodski.
