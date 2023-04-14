DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Ferne Jackson, 90, died April 13, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Deaton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10-12 at the church.

