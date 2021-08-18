FLORENCE — Fletcher G. Smith, 87, of Florence died Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10 A.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Bro. Justin Pannell officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Smith attended Red Rock School and Cherokee High School and graduated from Mars Hill Bible School. He graduated from Florence Teachers College (University of North Alabama) with a double major in Chemistry and Mathematics. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in England as an Air Traffic Controller and was promoted to staff sergeant. He was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ where he formally served as a deacon. His hobbies were restoring an Antique Plymouth, he was a skilled wood crafter, he loved riding bicycles and running. He was a true Southern Gentleman. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, father in law, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline Smith; parents, Fletcher Garfield and Ora Emma Smith; brothers, Elbert Smith, Boyd Smith, Vernon Smith, and Ray Smith; sisters, Alpha Hester, Evelyn Dailey, Beulah King, Loral Guyton, Genevieve James, Gwen Belue, and Bertha Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Crowell Smith; children, Russ Smith (Mimi) and Leslie Smith; stepchildren, Jerry Crowell (Susan) and Marilyn Ingram (Cecil); stepgrandchildren, Allison Ingram, Wayne Ingram, Chip Crowell, and Dr. Jason Crowell (Meagan); stepgreat-grandchild, Ford Crowell; granddogs, Chloe Belle and Bella; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colby Jones, Dusty Wear, Ike Bradley, Doug Shields, Cecil Ingram, and Wayne Ingram.
Special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall and Dr. Ty Ashley; Kindred Home Health, Elder Care, and Home Instead; caregivers, Sherry Owens, Barbara Conely, Donna Kimbrough, Cassey Motta, and the nurses and staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
