DENNIS, MS — Floie Mae Poole, 77, died Friday, February 19, 2021. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 21, atn 1 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

