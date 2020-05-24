SHEFFIELD
Flora Margaret Boston, 89, of Sheffield passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26th at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Robert Shirley officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Margaret was a native of Sullivan, Missouri but has lived in the Shoals area since moving from Texas in 1961. She was a retired cashier, store clerk, and manager working at Woolco and the Walmart after 24 years of service. Margaret was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church and W.M.U. She touched many lives with her card ministry and many other acts of kindness.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Boston; son, Michael Dale Boston (late wife Ann Boston); parents, John and Alice Warfield; brothers, Walter and John Warfield.
Margaret is survived by her children, Karen Lenz (late husband Len), Joanna Edwards (David), and John Boston (Kim); daughter-in-law, Connie Boston; grandchildren, Stephanie Lenz, Bradley Lenz, Leigh Edwards, Joshua Edwards, Maggie Edwards, Sarah Fretwell, and Dylan Boston; four great-grandchildren; brother, George Warfield; sister-in-law, Rosamond Warfield; three nephews; and one niece.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Boston, Joshua Edwards, Brad Lenz, David Edwards, Tyler Fretwell, and Philip Fretwell.
The family expresses special thanks to Ann Anderson for her loving care and to Sherry and Brandy with Alabama Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to York Bluff Baptist Church.
Reflections by Margaret Boston
In the autumn of our years
Our minds turn back again
To when we were a pretty girl
Or a tall and handsome man.
We look at what we have become
As the years pass swiftly by
The good and bad that we have done
And all the things we’ve had to try.
Was it worth the trials of life
And all the living we have done?
For sure the love, and yes, the strife
Have gained for us the victories won!
