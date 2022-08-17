MUSCLE SHOALS — Floreen Hodge, age 91, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at her residence in Muscle Shoals.
Floreen loved gardening, flowers, and cooking. If you came by to see her, you could always know she would invite you to eat something. She loved to tell stories of past family events and was considered the family historian.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James Ray Hodge; parents, Ellis and Dena Hooper; sister, Maryleen Farr; and brother, Billy Gene Hooper.
She leaves to cherish her children, Larry Hodge (Sarah), Areeda Smith (William), Teresa Tollison, Gary Hodge (Lisa); grandchildren, Heather Collum (Eric), Quentin Hodge (Trinecia), Shannon Smith (Patricia Shewbart), Stephanie Wilson (Jeffrey); great-grandchildren, Maegan Hamm (Zac), Emilee Collum, Bella Hodge, Reed Hodge, Magnolia Wilson, Kieran Smith; brother, Bobby Hooper (Betty); sister, Pauline James, Dot Benson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Rudy Guess speaking at the service. Burial will be in Rock Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Jeremy Thompson and the staff of Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making a donation to Rock Creek Cemetery, 402 W. Candler Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
