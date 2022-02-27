F.2.27.22 Irene Stinson.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — Florence Irene Stinson, 98, of Sheffield, AL passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Pastor John David Crowe will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Florence was a lifelong member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She was a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was greatly involved in the Girl and Boy Scouts. She was also a world traveler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stinson; sister, Vivian Shrank; brother, Maynard Patton; and son-in-law, Randy Newton.

She is survived by her children, John Stinson (Christine), Diane Overton, Tom Stinson (Melanie), Bob Stinson (Lisa), and Mary Newton; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.