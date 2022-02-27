SHEFFIELD — Florence Irene Stinson, 98, of Sheffield, AL passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Pastor John David Crowe will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Florence was a lifelong member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She was a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was greatly involved in the Girl and Boy Scouts. She was also a world traveler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stinson; sister, Vivian Shrank; brother, Maynard Patton; and son-in-law, Randy Newton.
She is survived by her children, John Stinson (Christine), Diane Overton, Tom Stinson (Melanie), Bob Stinson (Lisa), and Mary Newton; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
