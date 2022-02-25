SHEFFIELD — Florence Irene Stinson, 98, died February 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

