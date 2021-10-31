FLORENCE — Florence K. Trickel, age 98, of Florence, Alabama, passed away October 24, 2021. There are no services planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry L. Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy K. Yates; brother, George A. Maguire (Rosemarie) of Lakeland, FL; five loving grandchildren; nine precious great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Florence lived most of her life in Paw Paw, Michigan and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She moved to Florence, Alabama, three years ago, to be near her daughter. She enjoyed the Shoals area with Nancy, and they attended Harrison Chapel Methodist Church together. Florence was a fun-loving, caring, giving, compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She left a legacy for generations with family vacations in the Florida Keys. Florence taught her grandchildren some of her many skills, sewing, baking, and gardening. She was selfless, generous, spunky, and a joy to be around. She lived a full life and will be missed greatly.
