PHIL CAMPBELL — Florence Mae Adams, 75 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away August 25, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be today, August 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother James McCullar officiating.
Flo was born August 28, 1944 in Cook County, Illinois to Fred and Emma Mae Tietz. She was preceded in death in by her parents; her siblings, Mary Olsen, Trudy Todd, Bobby Jackson, and Glenn Tietz; and her grandson, Dustin Borden.
Flo is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Adams; her children, Dewayne (Myra) Adams, Danny (Jennifer) Adams, Terri (Marvin) Borden, and Susan (Mike) Garrison; her brother, Fred (Georgia) Tietz; her grandchildren, Jimmy and Michelle, Ginger and Chris, Nicholas, Jason and Emily, Jonathan and Jacklynn, Spencer and Olivia, Shane and Brandi Corey and Magen, and Brook; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented