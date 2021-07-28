ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Florence Medley, 69, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Houser Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.

