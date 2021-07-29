TUSCUMBIA — Florine Aycock Gargis passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021 at the age of 86. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel today, July 29, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Tucker Nelson. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Mead Gargis; parents, Amos and Emma Aycock; sisters, Bera Michael, Elizabeth Lamar, baby sister, Juanita Aycock; brother, Clifton Aycock.
Survivors: loving sister, Betty Jo McMasters (Bobby); special friends, Patsy Kelley and Carol Willich; and longtime caregiver and guardian, Sandra Wesson. Estranged son, Billy Wayne Watson (Martha).
You may sign our online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented