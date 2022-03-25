HILLSBORO — Florine Jones, 93, died March 21, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church. Public viewing will be held today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek.

