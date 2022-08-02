SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Flossie Bell Walker, 83, died July 30, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hinestown Cemetery.

