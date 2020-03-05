ANDERSON — Flossie Gullet Nunley, 88, of Anderson, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Mrs. Nunley was a proud lifelong member at Bethel Baptist Church. In her 88 years, Flossie held many jobs; a clerk at Otto Williams store, homemaker and she farmed chickens, cows, pigs and cotton. The job she held dear to her heart was being a bus driver for 17 years. She mentioned often about how she missed seeing the kids every day.
Mrs. Nunley’s visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7th from 11 - 12. A funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Bill Barlow will be officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Vonda Cates; husbands, G.W. Gullet and Larry Nunley; infant daughter; siblings, Vivalee Davis, Magdlen Bullard, Thomas Cates and Fannie Hammond. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Dillon; stepchildren, Larry (Melissa) Nunley, Sophia James; sisters-in-law, Shirley Cates and Betty White; brother-in-law, Danny Nunley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Nunley’s family.
Commented