WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Floyd “Babe” Staggs Jr., 80, died September 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 3 p.m. at Green River Baptist Church, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood. He was the husband of Melba Staggs. Shackelford Funeral Home will be directing.

