RUSSELLVILLE — Floyd Cleo Willingham, Sr., 81, died October 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in Taylor Cemetery. He was married to Lurlie Willingham for 61 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.