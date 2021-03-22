FLORENCE — Floyd Elton Dowdy, 81 of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was a native of Lauderdale Co, retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of the UAW.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery with David Dowdy officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Jewel Dowdy; and nephew, Curt Dowdy.
Survivors include his brothers, Fred Dowdy (Carolyn), Jimmy Dowdy (Debbie) and Gene Dowdy; sister, Barbara McMurtrey (Randy); nieces and nephews, Lori Newell, Dale Dowdy, Jamie Dowdy and Miranda Haddock.
