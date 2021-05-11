RUSSELLVILLE — Floyd E. “Sonny” Flanagan Jr., 93 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away on May 10, 2021 at Glenwood Center.
Graveside service will be at noon, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Richard Parker officiating.
Sonny was born on November 3, 1927, in Sheffield, AL to Floyd Sr. and Hazel Flanagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathryn Flanagan; and his grandson, Joel Smith.
Sonny is survived by daughters, Brenda Black and Sherry Smith (Bobby); his grandchildren, Shannon Black, Chanc Pringle (Jeff), Chara Black, and Revel Black; and his greatgrandchildren, Skyler Curtis, Buddy Curtis, Aliyah Smith, Revel Smith, Xander Pringle, Xaidyn Pringle, Kailiyah Littleton, Desirae Joplin, and Blair Varnell.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to SouthernCare Hospice nurses and staff, caregiver, Katie Cole, Akins Funeral Home Staff, and Dr. Jack McLendon.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
