FLORENCE — James Floyd “Flookie” McGee, 93, of Florence, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 16, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, at New Hope Church of Christ with Barry Jacobs and Clifford Miles officiating. He will lie-in-state from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Military honors by the American Legion Post 11.
Floyd was born on September 24, 1927 in Lauderdale County, Alabama to the late Louis Edgar and Vera Bevis McGee. He married Willie Mae Stricklin McGee on February 8, 1969 who preceded him in death on June 16, 2018. He was also preceded by his brothers, William Lloyd McGee and Louis Edward McGee.
Floyd was a 1947 graduate of Central High School, a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Army, a member of New Hope Church of Christ, and was retired from Reynold’s Metals Company. He enjoyed spending time with friends, playing golf, watching Alabama Football and purple Martins, mowing grass, and burning stumps and brush piles in his yard. Above all else, he loved his family.
Floyd is survived by his children, Harold McGee (Donna) and Katrina Bates (Michael); grandchildren, Lance McGee (Jessica), Megan McGee (Bree), Justin Bates, Mallory Bates, Colton Murphy, and Tiffany Reeder (Justin); great-grandchildren, Madi, Ally, Tucker, and Kynlee McGee, Karter Reynolds, Jaden Williamson, and Gunner Ray Reeder; sister, Aileen McGee Robinson; brother, Robert David McGee (Dot); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers are Lawrence Smith, Don Robinson, Justin Bates, Lance, Megan, and Kyle McGee. Honorary pallbearers are Doug, David, and Dale Robinson, Greg Grigsby, Phillip Darby, Ed Lovelace, Charles McGee, and Clifford Miles.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of J.W. Sommer Rehabilitation and Kindred Hospice for the care given to their father and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.
