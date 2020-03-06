WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Floyd Hardin Cole Jr., 58, died March 3, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Cole Cemetery. He was the son of Nell Cole Pope, Clifton, TN.

