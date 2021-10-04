FLORENCE — Floyd Eldridge Keeton, 82, of Florence, left this world October 2, 2021 from an extended illness. Floyd was a member and deacon of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church. Floyd was loved by so many. He retired after 40 years of employment at Nichols Wire in the Shipping and Receiving department.
Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be James Lee and Kenneth Floyd. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Keeton, Dale Hensley, Chico Garza, Bobby White, Johnny White, Rodney Moore, Keeton Frances, and Kason Bogus.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ora May Keeton; brothers, Clyde, Charles, and Eddie Keeton; and grandson, Adam Keeton.
He is survived by the love of his life for 61 years, Hazel Keeton; children, Kathy (Bobby) Parrish, Ricky (Gwen) Keeton, Randy (Sherry) Keeton, and Karen (Alfred) South; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Archie, Artis, Terry, Gary, Roy, and Danny; and sisters, Vera Mae Judkins, and Linda Staggs.
