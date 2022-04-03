LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Floyd Edward Matthews, 74, died March 31, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the chapel, with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. He was a member of County Line Primitive Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.