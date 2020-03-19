SHEFFIELD — Floyd Nelson Malone Jr., 72, died March 14, 2020. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olivia Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, burial in Cherokee CME Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. He was retired from Union Carbide and Northwest Shoals Community College. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.