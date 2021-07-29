HALEYVILLE — Floyd Ronnie Cagle, 77, died July 28, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, burial will be in Williams Cemetery. You may leave condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

