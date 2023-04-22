F.4.22.23 Floyd Sherrod.jpg

FLORENCE — Floyd Sherrod, loving husband, father, lawyer, advocate for the less fortunate, passionate Democrat, avid birder, kind listener, voracious reader, and deep thinker, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the age of 86, having done his part to make the world a little better place.

